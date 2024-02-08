FutureFuel Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 353,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $55,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FutureFuel by 353.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

