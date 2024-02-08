Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550- EPS.
Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IT stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,228. Gartner has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,254 shares of company stock worth $10,784,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
