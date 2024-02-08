General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 866,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,790,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

