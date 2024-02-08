General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.