Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $397.35

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397.35 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 397.48 ($4.98), with a volume of 6732012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.40 ($5.04).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 581.88 ($7.29).

Get Glencore alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLEN

Glencore Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Glencore

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 442.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 445.26.

In other news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($61,501.82). Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.