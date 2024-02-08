Glynn Capital Management LLC Invests $8.48 Million in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 245,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,000. Klaviyo accounts for 1.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Klaviyo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,162,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Klaviyo stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 661,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

