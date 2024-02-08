Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.67

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.67 and last traded at $98.63, with a volume of 233730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

