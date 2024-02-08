Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,179,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,533,531 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 3,490,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 806,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.