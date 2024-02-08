Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.69

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 93186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,481 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,225. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.