Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 9,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 10,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
View Our Latest Report on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Up 3.7 %
Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. Green Impact Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.