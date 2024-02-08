Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 4%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 9,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 10,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.10 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. Green Impact Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

