Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.62 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.25 ($0.50). Approximately 2,314,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 837,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

