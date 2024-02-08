Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.62 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.25 ($0.50). Approximately 2,314,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 837,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.50).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 4.5 %
Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Energy Income Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.