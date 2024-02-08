Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 6,918,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

