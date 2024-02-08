Heather L. Hasson Sells 27,547 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIGS Stock Up 3.2 %

FIGS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 2,945,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

