Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0759 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $65.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00077874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

