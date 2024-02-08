Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $615.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,068. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.89 and its 200 day moving average is $565.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

