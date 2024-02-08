Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,689,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,886,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

