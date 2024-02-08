Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after buying an additional 5,511,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,584,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 164,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.