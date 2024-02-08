Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $568,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $833,892,000 after buying an additional 264,915 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $469.91. 14,726,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,779,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,298 shares of company stock valued at $327,032,907 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

