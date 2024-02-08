Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,219. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

