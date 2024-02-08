Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT
Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,219. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.