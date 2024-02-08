Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,350. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $251.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

