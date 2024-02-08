Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.31. 4,672,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,614. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

