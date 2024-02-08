Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 765 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Markel Group worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $31.63 on Thursday, reaching $1,413.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,420.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,445.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

