Hermez Network Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00008580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $142.26 million and $4,449.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015924 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,488.11 or 0.99959725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00187586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation."



