Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.460-3.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.46 to $3.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 6.3 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,978. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.