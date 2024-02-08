Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-6.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.07. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.86.

HLT traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $194.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,323. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

