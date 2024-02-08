Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-6.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-6.94 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

HLT traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,946. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.