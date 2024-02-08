Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. 533,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 364,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Homology Medicines Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.15.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

