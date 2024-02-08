Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. 533,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 364,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Homology Medicines Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.15.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.
Featured Articles
