Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 3.3 %

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Shares of HMN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.01. 336,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,364. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -115.66 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -412.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

