Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFLGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,364,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 597% from the previous session’s volume of 195,697 shares.The stock last traded at $29.94 and had previously closed at $29.73.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

