Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 6.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $155.00. 58,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 81,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business had revenue of $887.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $441,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

