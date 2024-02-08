H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. 1,701,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 547.48%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

