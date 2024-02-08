H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 1,114,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,159. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 547.48%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

