H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 547.48% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 484,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

