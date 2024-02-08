Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.