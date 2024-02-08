i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.4 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 462,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

