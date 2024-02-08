IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.08

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.08 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 434549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $777,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 371.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 405.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.