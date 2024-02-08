Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 3,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

