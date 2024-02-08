Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.84

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $24.44. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 71,434 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6544 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

