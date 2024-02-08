Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

