Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,383,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,506 shares.The stock last traded at $82.84 and had previously closed at $82.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.