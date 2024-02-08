Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00.

Finning International Stock Up 0.9 %

FTT stock traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$36.38. 427,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,309. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4.020979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

