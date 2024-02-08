Insider Buying: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nuvve Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NVVE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 512,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,667. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 212.03% and a negative net margin of 408.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvve Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.