Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.60. 312,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Logitech International by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.