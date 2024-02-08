Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.5 million-$108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.2 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Intapp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. 759,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,011. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $11,468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

