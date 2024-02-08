Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.72 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.50 or 0.00027131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $98.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00077874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,136,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,809,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

