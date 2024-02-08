Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.35

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $178.35 and last traded at $178.35, with a volume of 283389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
