Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.78

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 35175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,331,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

