ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Trading 5.4% Higher

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.31. 20,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 13,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

