iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $104.73. 4,465,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.