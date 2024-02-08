iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,754,000. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 2,611,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,102. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

